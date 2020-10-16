Wednesday
Market: All classes steady
472 head sold.
Steers: 300-400 pounds N/A; 400-500 pounds N/A; 500-600 pounds 150 to 160; 600-700 pounds 140 to 150; 700-800 pounds N/A; 800-900 pounds N/A; 900-1,000 pounds N/A; 1,000 pounds and up N/A.
Heifers: 300-400 pounds N/A; 400-500 pounds N/A; 500-600 pounds 130 to 140; 600-700 pounds 125 to 135; 700-800 pounds 120 to 130; 800-900 pounds N/A; 900-1,000 pounds N/A; 1,000 pounds and up N/A.
Cows: Utility 55 to 65; Breaking Cows 50 to 65; Canners and Cutters 40 to 50; Young Feeders 55 to 70.
Bulls 75 to 85; Baby Calves N/A; Stock Cows N/A; Stock Cows w/ Calves N/A.