Wednesday
Market: Lite Cattle 10 to 20 Higher.
2,448 head sold.
Steers: 300-400 pounds 170 to 190; 400-500 pounds 175 to 202; 500-600 pounds 170 to 192; 600-700 pounds 150 to 180; 700-800 pounds 135 to 147; 800-900 pounds 123 to 129; 900-1,000 pounds N/A; 1,000 pounds and up N/A.
Heifers: 300-400 pounds N/A; 400-500 pounds 150 to 170; 500-600 pounds 145 to 160; 600-700 pounds 130 to 140; 700-800 pounds 120 to 125; 800-900 pounds N/A; 900-1,000 pounds N/A; 1,000 pounds and up; N/A.
Cows: Utility 71 to 77; Breaking Cows 69 to 74; Canners and Cutters 50 to 65; Young Feeders 75 to 85.
Bulls 87 to 93; Baby Calves N/A; Stock Cows 950 to 1503; Stock Cows w/ Calves N/A.
Comments: Butcher Cows and Bulls 10 to 15 higher.