Wednesday
Market: Cows 3 to 5 lower. Feeders Steady.
1,870 head sold.
Steers: 300-400 pounds, 140 to 157; 400-500 pounds, 145 to 158; 500-600 pounds, 130 to 156; 600-700 pounds, 140 to 147; 700-800 pounds, 135 to 143; 800-900 pounds, 130 to 136; 900-1,000 pounds, 108 to 112 (Few); 1,000 pounds and up, N/A.
Heifers: 300-400 pounds, N/A; 400-500 pounds, 120 to 140; 500-600 pounds, 120 to 133; 600-700 pounds, 122 to 130; 700-800 pounds, 125 to 138; 800-900 pounds, 111 to 125 (Few); 900-1,000 pounds, 100 to 107; 1,000 pounds and up, 80 to 100.
Stock Cows (375) 1,000 to 1,310; Pairs N/A; Baby Calves 150 to 250; Bulls 80 to 87.50; Feeders N/A; Breaking 45 to 50; Boning 53 to 60; Canners 35 to 45
Comments: Stock Cow Sale Nov. 10. Special feeder sale Nov. 17.