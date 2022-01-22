Wednesday
Market: Climbing.
244 head sold.
Steers: (0) 300-400 pounds, NT; (1) 400-500 pounds, 156; (0) 500-600 pounds, NT; (1) 600-700 pounds, 135; (2) 700-800 pounds, 125 to 129; (2) 800-900 pounds, 124 900-1,000 pounds, 115 to 120; (1) 1,000 pounds and up, 117.
Heifers: 300-400 pounds, NT; (4) 400-500 pounds, 120 to 140; (18) 500-600 pounds, 124 to 138; (9) 600-700 pounds, 119 to 128; (2) 700-800 pounds, 125; (5) 800-900 pounds, 115 to 126; (3) 900-1,000 pounds, 75 to 85; (4) 1,000 pounds and up, 85 to 88.5.
Stock Cows NT; Pairs NT; (1) Baby Calves 80; (4) Bulls 83 to 89; (0) Feeders NT; (22) Breaking 68 to 72; (114) Boners 50 to 65; (26) Canners 35 to 50.
Comments: Next sale Jan. 26, small animal sale.