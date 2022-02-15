Wednesday
Market: Calves met with strong demand, butcher cows and bulls steady.
2,630 head sold.
Steers: (15) 300-400 pounds, 1.50 to 2.02; (126) 400-500 pounds, 1.40 to 2.17; (355) 500-600 pounds, 1.40 to 2.15; (547) 600-700 pounds, 1.43 to 1.70; (342) 700-800 pounds, 1.25 to 1.62; (88) 800-900 pounds, 1.26 to 1.54; (4) 900-1,000 pounds, 1.20 to 1.29; 1,000 pounds and up, 0.63 to 1.11.
Heifers: (27) 300-400 pounds, 1.40 to 1.88; (197) 400-500 pounds, 1.45 to 1.99; (431) 500-600 pounds, 1.35 to 1.80; (311) 600-700 pounds, 1.20 to 1.65; (81) 700-800 pounds, 1.35 to 1.55; (11) 800-900 pounds, 1.10 to 1.35; (7) 900-1,000 pounds, 0.81; (15) 1,000 pounds and up, 0.78 to 0.90.
Stock Cows N/A; (1) Pairs 1,075; Baby Calves N/A; (10) Bulls .83 to 1.01; Feeders N/A; (20) Breakers 0.68 to 0.77; Boners 0.60 to 0.70; Canners N/A.
Comments: Next sale, small animal sale, 10 a.m. Feb. 23.