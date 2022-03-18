Wednesday
Market: Steady.
115 head sold.
Steers: (2) 300-400 pounds, 1.50 to 1.52; (2) 400-500 pounds, 1.63; (13) 500-600 pounds, 1.55 to 1.80; (2) 600-700 pounds, 1.56 to 1.60; (1) 700-800 pounds, .80; 800-900 pounds, N/A; 900-1,000 pounds, N/A; 1,000 pounds and up, N/A.
Heifers: (6) 300-400 pounds, 1.15 to 1.341; (38) 400-500 pounds, 1.24 to 1.62; (46) 500-600 pounds, 1.23 to 1.53; (9) 600-700 pounds, 1.18 to 1.31; (11) 700-800 pounds, .80 to 1.30; (2) 800-900 pounds, N/A; (2) 900-1,000 pounds, .85 to 1.18; (1) 1,000 pounds and up, .88 to 1.11.
(26) Stock Cows 1,000 to 1,500; (37) Pairs 1,000 to 1,750; (5) Baby Calves 275 to 450; (12) Bulls 73 to 130; (9) Feeders 91 to 127; (35) Breaking 81 to 92; (63) Boning 70 to 79; (51) Canners 40 to 67.
Comments: Next sale, Small Animal Sale, 10 a.m. March 30.