Wednesday
Market: Not enough to test the market.
Head sold: 374.
Cows: Utility 55 to 60; Breaking Cows 50 to 50; Canners and Cutters 35 to 48; Young Feeders 60 to 70.
Bulls 65 to 90; Baby Calves 300 to 400; Stock Cows n/a; Stock Cows w/ Calves n/a.
Hogs:
Market: 5 to 10 higher
Barrows & Gilts No. 1&2 55 to 65; No. 3 50 to 55; Butcher Hogs light 60 to 63; Sows 400-600 pounds, 25 to 30; Boars n/a; Feeder Pigs 60 to 70; Weaner Pigs 40 to 60.
Sheep:
Market: 10 to 20 higher
Choice Slaughter Lambs 130 to 140; Feeder Lambs 65-90 pounds, 168 to 260; Ewes n/a; Cull Ewes 40 to 70.
Goats:
Yearlings 200 to 290 per head; Nannies 80 to 170; Kids 30 to 70; Meat n/a; Dairy n/a.