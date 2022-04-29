Wednesday
Market: Cows 4 to 5 Lower, Feeders Steady on Light Test.
770 head sold.
Steers: 300-400 pounds, N/A; 400-500 pounds, 150 to 170; 500-600 pounds, 145 to 165; 600-700 pounds, 140 to 150; 700-800 pounds, 125 to 135; 800-900 pounds, N/A; 900-1,000 pounds, N/A; 1,000 pounds and up, N/A.
Heifers: 300-400 pounds, N/A; 400-500 pounds, 136 to 138; 500-600 pounds, 132 to 135; 600-700 pounds, 130 to 135; Few, 700-800 pounds, 130; 800-900 pounds, N/A; 900-1,000 pounds, N/A; 1,000 pounds and up, N/A.
Stock Cows 1,300; Pairs 1,350 to 1,550; Baby Calves 250 to 400; Bulls 125 to 132; Feeders 75 to 90; Breaking 70 to 77; Boning 88 to 99; Canners 45 to 65.
Horses:
Mares N/A; Geldings 600 to 1,800.
Hogs
Market: Steady
Barrows and Gilts no. 1 and 2: 90 to 107; Barrows and Gilts no. 3: 80 to 90; Light Hogs: 95 to 110; Feeders: 120 to 140; Boars: 5 to 25; Sows: 30 to 40; Weaners: 110 to 140.
Sheep
Market: Steady
Feeder Lambs: 230 to 272; Choice Slaughter Lambs: 180 to 240; Ewes: N/A; Cull Ewes: 60 to 100.
Goats
Market: Steady
Meat Goats: 200 to 360; Nanny: 150 to 200; Kid: 70 to 150; Wethers: 200 to 300
Comments: Next Special Feeder Sale May 11.