Wednesday
1,045 head sold.
Steers: 300-400 pounds, 150 to 160; 400-500 pounds, 150 to 170; 500-600 pounds, 150 to 165; 600-700 pounds, 142 to 153; 700-800 pounds, 143 to 153; 800-900 pounds, few, 125 to 135; 900-1,000 pounds, few, 120 to 130; 1,000 pounds and up, N/A.
Heifers: 300-400 pounds, 131 to 143; 400-500 pounds, 135 to 146; 500-600 pounds, 134 to 143; 600-700 pounds, 134 to 147; 700-800 pounds, 126 to 136; 800-900 pounds, 125 to 135; 900-1,000 pounds, N/A; 1,000 pounds and up, N/A.
Stock Cows N/A; Pairs N/A; Baby Calves N/A; Bulls N/A; Feeders N/A; Breaking 49 to 60; Boning 65 to 75; Canners 35 to 48.
Comments: Small animal sale 10 a.m., Dec. 22. No Sale Dec. 29.