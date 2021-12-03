Wednesday
Market: Active with good demand.
1,280 head sold.
Stock Cows 900 to 1,200; Pairs N/A; Baby Calves N/A; Bulls 80 to 90; Feeders N/A; Breaking 58 to 65; Boning 65 to 71.50; Canners 45 to 55.
Steers: 300-400 pounds, N/A; 400-500 pounds, 153 to 174; 500-600 pounds, 140 to 164; 600-700 pounds, 135 to 145.50; 700-800 pounds, 137 to 141.50; 800-900 pounds, 128 to 143; 900-1,000 pounds, N/A; 1,000 pounds and up, 116.
Heifers: 300-400 pounds, 130 to 140; 400-500 pounds, 130 to 151; 500-600 pounds, 125 to 135; 600-700 pounds, 127 to 134; 700-800 pounds, 125 to 130; 800-900 pounds, N/A; 900-1,000 pounds, 110 to 116; 1,000 pounds and up, 95.
Comments: Next special feeder sale is Dec. 15. Last sale of the year will be a small animal sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 22.