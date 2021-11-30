Nov. 23
Market: Light test on feeders, cows steady.
800 head sold.
Stock Cows 800 to 1,350; Pairs 1,000 to 1,300; Baby Calves 200 to 250; Bulls 75 to 90; Feeders N/A; Breaking 47 to 52; Boning 54 to 61; Canners 35 to 45.
Comments: Special feeder sale Dec. 1.
Horses: Mares 250 to 700; Geldings 450 to 900.
Hogs
Barrows and Gilts no. 1 and 2: 100 to 113; Barrows and Gilts no. 3: 85 to 95; Light Hogs: 90 to 100; Feeders: N/A; Boars: N/A; Sows: 20 to 31; Weaners: 20 to 30 plain.
Sheep
Feeder Lambs: 230 to 250; Choice Slaughter Lambs: 220 to 230; Ewes: N/A; Cull Ewes: N/A.
Goats
Meat Goats: 250 to 350; Nanny: 120 to 200; Kid: N/A; Wethers: 190 to 220.
Comments: Small animal sale Dec. 22.