Wednesday
Market: 5 to 15 lower on calves without second round of shots. Steady on precondition and weaned stockers.
1,330 head sold.
Steers: 300-400 pounds, few, 140 to 165; 400-500 pounds, 140 to 170; 500-600 pounds, 121 to 144; 600-700 pounds, 131 to 145; 700-800 pounds, 141 to 150; 800-900 pounds, 130 to 136; 900-1,000 pounds, 100 to 110; 1,000 pounds and up, 92 to 100.
Heifers: 300-400 pounds, few, 110 to 130; 400-500 pounds, 110 to 126; 500-600 pounds, 104 to 124; 600-700 pounds, 117 to 127; 700-800 pounds, 117 to 127; 800-900 pounds, N/A; 900-1,000 pounds, 100 to 107; 1,000 pounds and up, N/A.
Stock Cows N/A; Pairs N/A; Baby Calves 150 to 200; Bulls 80 to 91; Feeders 60 to 70; Breaking 50 to 55; Boning 54 to 58; Canners 44 to 50.
Comments: Regular, small animal and horse sale Oct. 27. Calf and feeder sale Nov. 3.