Wednesday
Market: Steady on Stockers 5-15. Higher on Lite Grassers.
1,376 head sold.
Steers: 300-400 pounds, 150 to 179; 400-500 pounds, 157 to 170; 500-600 pounds, 142 to 166; 600-700 pounds, 132 to 145; 700-800 pounds, 127 to 137; 800-900 pounds, 125 to 128 (few); 900-1,000 pounds, 120 to 125; 1,000 pounds and up, 100 to 106.
Heifers: 300-400 pounds, 141; 400-500 pounds, 133 to 147; 500-600 pounds, 122 to 137; 600-700 pounds, 122 to 130; 700-800 pounds, 122 to 130 (few); 800-900 pounds, 120 to 125 (few); 900-1,000 pounds, 100 to 115; 1,000 pounds and up, 80 to 103.
Stock Cows 1,000 to 1,320; Pairs 1,200; Baby Calves 150 to 250; Bulls 80 to 90; Feeders 60 to 70; Breaking 45 to 50; Boning 56 to 63; Canners 35 to 45.
Comments: Small animal sale 10 a.m. Nov. 23. Next special feeder sale Dec. 1.