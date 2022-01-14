Wednesday
Market: Stronger.
1,388 head sold.
Steers: 300-400 pounds, N/A; 400-500 pounds, 165 to 188; 500-600 pounds, 160 to 169; 600-700 pounds, 146 to 160; 700-800 pounds, 142 to 150; 800-900 pounds, 126 to 127; 900-1,000 pounds, 115 to 124; 1,000 pounds and up, N/A.
Heifers: 300-400 pounds, N/A; 400-500 pounds, 146 to 160; 500-600 pounds, 136 to 148; 600-700 pounds, 134 to 136.5; 700-800 pounds, 130 to 135; 800-900 pounds, 123 to 128.5; 900-1,000 pounds, 100 to 119; 1,000 pounds and up, N/A.
Stock Cows N/A; Pairs N/A; Baby Calves N/A; Bulls 80 to 90; Feeders N/A; Breaking 60 to 65; Boning 67 to 75; Canners 40 to 50.
Comments: Next large animal sale Jan. 19.