Wednesday
Market: Calf prices steady, feeder outlook good. Butcher cow prices holding steady.
Total of 237 head sold.
Steers: 300-400 pounds, N/A; (8) 400-500 pounds, 167.50 to 190; (13) 500-600 pounds, 100 to 179; (38) 600-700 pounds, 118 to 169; (11) 700-800 pounds, 109 to 144; (5) 800-900 pounds, 128 to 153; (1) 900-1,000 pounds, 116; 1,000 pounds and up, N/A.
Heifers: (4) 300-400 pounds, 150 to 172; (10) 400-500 pounds, 125 to 191; (31) 500-600 pounds, 141 to 184; (7) 600-700 pounds, 130 to 151; (16) 700-800 pounds, 124 to 144; (20) 800-900 pounds, 124 to 146; 900-1,000 pounds, N/A; (4) 1,000 pounds and up, 91 to 112.
Stock Cows N/A; Pairs N/A; Baby Calves N/A; (5) Bulls 99 to 111; (6) Feeders 70 to 92; (15) Breakers 65 to 90; (15) Boners 54 to 60; (7) Canners 41 to 50.
Comments: Next sale March 16.