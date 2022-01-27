Wednesday
Market: Climbing; 510 head sold.
Steers: 300-400 pounds, N/A; 400-500 pounds, N/A; 500-600 pounds, N/A; (1) 600-700 pounds, 130; (2) 700-800 pounds, 90 to 128; 800-900 pounds, N/A; 900-1,000 pounds, N/A; 1,000 pounds and up, N/A.
Heifers: 300-400 pounds, N/A; 400-500 pounds, N/A; 500-600 pounds, N/A; (3) 600-700 pounds, 124 to 127; 700-800 pounds, N/A; (2) 800-900 pounds, 125; 900-1,000 pounds, N/A; 1,000 pounds and up, N/A.
(51) Stock Cows 1200 to 1450; Pairs N/A; Baby Calves N/A; (3) Bulls 72 to 95; (1) Feeders 87.50; (4) Breaking 64 to 70; (20) Boners 54 to 60; (15) Canners 41 to 50.
Comments: Next large animal sale Feb. 2.
Horses: (1) Mare 300; (2) Gelding 460 to 1,000.
Hogs — Market:
(17) Barrows and Gilts no. 1 and 2: 71 to 87; (71) Barrows and Gilts no. 3: 50 to 70; (2) Light Hogs: 77; (20) Feeders: 65 to 70; (19) Boars: 40 to 60; (8) Sows: 37 to 55; (7) Weaners: 55 to 85.
Sheep — Market:
(59) Feeder Lambs: 285 to 337; (40) Choice Slaughter Lambs: 180 to 189; (4) Ewes: 175 to 180; Cull Ewes: N/A.
Goats — Market:
(5) Buck: 250 to 380; (93) Nanny/Weather: 140 to 250; (5) Kid: 45; (60) Dairy: 40 to 140.
Comments: Next small animal sale Feb. 23.