Wednesday
Market: 3 to 4 Lower on Cows. Light test on Feeders.
880 head sold.
Stock Cows 900 to 1100; Pairs N/T; Baby Calves 150 to 250; Bulls 65 to 74; Feeders 55-70; Breaking 48 to 52; Boning 56 to 61.50; Canners 40 to 52
Comments: Feeder sale Nov. 3. Stock Cow and Breeder Heifer sale Nov. 9.
Horses: 35, Mares 300 to 1,000; Geldings 350 to 800.
Hogs
Market: Steady.
Barrows and Gilts no. 1 and 2: 86 to 96; Barrows and Gilts no. 3: 70 to 80; Light Hogs: 70 to 85; Feeders: 40 to 55; Boars: 1 to 25; Sows: 15 to 25; Weaners: 25 to 40.
Sheep
Market: Strong good demand.
Feeder Lambs: 200 to 225; Choice Slaughter Lambs: 200 to 225; Ewes: 80 to 150; Cull Ewes: 80 to 120.
Goats
Market: Strong.
Meat Goats: 100 to 300; Nanny: 80 to 180; Kid: 70 to 100; Wethers: N/T.