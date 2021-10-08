Wednesday
Market: Yearling cows steady. Lite Calves 5 to 10. Calves with no precondition shots 10 to 20 lower.
1,450 head sold.
Steers: 300-400 pounds, 140 to 165; 400-500 pounds, 150 to 161; 500-600 pounds, 130 to 149; 600-700 pounds, 140 to 157.50; 700-800 pounds, 140 to 147.50; 800-900 pounds, 130 to 140; 900-1,000 pounds, N/A; 1,000 pounds and up, N/A.
Heifers: 300-400 pounds, 120 to 127; 400-500 pounds, 120 to 127; 500-600 pounds, 120 to 127; 600-700 pounds, 129 to 136; 700-800 pounds, 120 to 132; 800-900 pounds, 130 to 132.50; 900-1,000 pounds, (Few) 90 to 103; 1,000 pounds and up, N/A.
Stock Cows N/A; Pairs (4) 975; Baby Calves 200; Bulls 80 to 94.5; Feeders 60 to 70; Breaking 55 to 60; Boning 65 to 71; Canners 45 to 55.
Comments: Large animal sale Oct. 13 and next feeder sale Oct. 20.