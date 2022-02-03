Wednesday
Cattle:
Market: Steady.
115 head sold.
Steers: 300-400 pounds, N/A; (1) 400-500 pounds, 1.39; (5) 500-600 pounds, 1.44 to 1.48; (3) 600-700 pounds, 1.44 to 1.32; (2) 700-800 pounds, 1.33; (1) 800-900 pounds, 1.31; 900-1,000 pounds, N/A; (1) 1,000 pounds and up, 0.72.
Heifers: 300-400 pounds, N/A; (2) 400-500 pounds, 1 to 1.20; (7) 500-600 pounds, 1.28 to 1.32; (5) 600-700 pounds, 1.05 to 1.30; (13) 700-800 pounds, 0.83 to 1.27; (1) 800-900 pounds, 1.18; (5) 900-1,000 pounds, 0.75 to 1.08; (3) 1,000 pounds and up, 70 to 90.
(6) Stock Cows 940; Pairs N/A; Baby Calves N/A; (7) Bulls 74 to 88; Feeders N/A; (15) Breaking 70 to 77; (10) Boners 55 to 69; Canners 45 to 55.
Comments: Next sale, Cattlemen’s Week, Feb. 9. Start at 10 a.m. with dinner at Elks starting at 5 p.m.