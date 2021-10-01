Wednesday
Market: Cows and bulls steady. Calves and yearlings not enough for market trend.
1,286 head sold.
Steers: 300-400 pounds, 140 to 170; 400-500 pounds, 140 to 160; 500-600 pounds, 130 to 150; 600-700 pounds, 130 to 150; 700-800 pounds, 120 to 140; 800-900 pounds, 120 to 135; 900-1,000 pounds, 115 to 120; 1,000 pounds and up, N/A.
Heifers: 300-400 pounds, 130 to 145; 400-500 pounds, 130 to 140; 500-600 pounds, 125 to 135; 600-700 pounds, 120 to 135; 700-800 pounds, 115 to 130; 800-900 pounds, 110 to 125; 900-1,000 pounds, 100 to 120; 1,000 pounds and up, 75 to 100.
Stock Cows N/A; Pairs 800 to 1,100; Baby Calves 150 to 300; Bulls 80 to 92; Feeders N/A; Breaking 60 to 65; Boning 66 to 71.50; Canners 45 to 60
Comments: Feeder sale Oct. 6 and Oct. 20.
Horses: 35, Mares 400 to 2,000; Geldings 500 to 2,600.
Hogs
Market: 10 to 20 lower
Barrows and Gilts no. 1 and 2: 70 to 75; Barrows and Gilts no. 3: 60 to 70; Light Hogs: 70 to 75; Feeders: 50 to 70; Boars: 1 to 20; Sows: 20 to 30; Weaners: 25 to 45.
Sheep
Market: Steady
Feeder Lambs: 220 to 260; Choice Slaughter Lambs: 210 to 230; Ewes: N/A; Cull Ewes: 60 to 125.
Goats
Market: Steady
Meat Goats: 140 to 355; Nanny: 80 to 200; Kid: 35 to 150; Wethers: 200 to 500
Comments: Next small animal sale Oct. 27.