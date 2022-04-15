April 13
Market Comment: Active market on all classes. Dispersal of young black pairs. Small Animal and Horse Sale on April 27.
Head sold: 2269.
Steers: 300-400 pounds, 160 to 190; 400-500 pounds, 160 to 190; 500-600 pounds, 163 to 195; 600-700 pounds, 160 to 172; 700-800 pounds, 145 to 163; 800-900 pounds, 130 to 138; 900-1,000 pounds, 130 to 137; 1,000 pounds and up, N/A.
Heifers: 300-400 pounds, 135 to 150; 400-500 pounds, 140 to 174; 500-600 pounds, 140 to 169; 600-700 pounds, 140 to 156; 700-800 pounds, 135 to 150; 800-900 pounds, 126 to 136; 900-1,000, 103 to 121; 1,000 pounds and up, 98 to 109.
Cows: Boning, 85 to 100; Feeder, 70 to 80; Breaker, 77 to 90; Canner/Cutter, 65 to 75; Bulls, 90 to 126; Baby Calves, 150 to 350 per head; Stock Cows, N/A; Pairs 1,200 to 1,600 per pair.