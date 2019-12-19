Thanks to the generosity of its donors, the Lewiston City Library has enough money to cover the base cost of converting its northside rooftop into a usable outdoor space, according to information presented at Wednesday’s Board of Trustees meeting.
But the Lewiston Library Foundation — which raised the money — will be pushing hard over the next several weeks to add enough to the total to allow for the addition of a performance space to the project.
Foundation President Marsha Creason said project architect Larry Kom estimated the main part of the conversion will cost about $435,000, plus $70,000 in design fees. The foundation has about $500,000 in the bank, almost enough to fund that initial scope of work.
But the inclusion of a bump-out room that could potentially serve as a stage for both the outdoor space and the adjacent second-floor meeting room would add an estimated $270,000 to the total, Creason said. She said the foundation is in discussions to sell naming rights for the outdoor space to raise the final dollars. It has also applied for a grant.
“Hopefully, we can get some more money in the next three weeks,” she told the board.
Creason added Kom would like to know within a month or so whether he is designing just the outdoor space, or the multi-purpose bump-out room, too. The city council has consistently backed the library and the foundation as they moved toward the rooftop project, as long as it is funded completely by donations.
The project should go out to bid in early February, with a contractor selected about a month later. Funding the bump-out room would become much easier if bids come in lower than Kom’s estimates, she added.
The foundation has also settled on an official name for the outdoor space: the “Rooftop Gallery and Performance Center.” That would presumably change if naming rights can be sold.
In other business, the library board moved forward on repairs to its D Street awning, which is being temporarily supported by wood posts because cracks have formed around the areas where it is anchored to the building facade.
Library Director Lynn Johnson said converting the awning into a freestanding structure was considered, but an engineer at TD&H Engineering in Lewiston thinks it can be sufficiently secured with a beefed-up anchoring system.
The new anchors would penetrate through the building’s masonry exterior and be secured on the other side of the wall with steel plates. Other anchors would be sunk more deeply into the wall where complete penetration isn’t possible.
“All of the numbers they’ve run point to this being a totally reasonable repair,” Johnson said, adding that the local engineer also consulted with the original engineer who designed the awning support system.
Repainting of the awning will be included in the repair. Johnson said the cost is not known, but expected it to be well below the $50,000 threshold that would require the project to be put out to bid. The source of funds hasn’t been determined. But Johnson said she expects it to come from the city, or a combination of city and library funds.
Wayne Hollingshead, library board president, expressed hope that the city Community Development Department would be able to assist the board in selecting a qualified contractor for the job. To that end, the board unanimously passed a resolution officially asking the city for its assistance.
“I would like to get this thing going,” Hollingshead said.
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266.