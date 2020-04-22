It isn’t as controversial as the secretive shift of the Idaho territorial capital from Lewiston to Boise 155 years ago, but a decision Tuesday to move a popular replica of Idaho’s first Capitol is causing some indigestion with the building’s biggest boosters.
Until Monday, John Mock was the president of the First Territorial Capitol of Idaho Revitalization Project board. But Mock resigned — as will his wife and board member Melva Mock this Friday — over his disagreement with a plan to move the replica from city of Lewiston property on the 1100 block of Main Street to a new site next to the Nez Perce County Historical Society.
Per an agreement approved by the Territorial Capitol board Tuesday, the society will take ownership of the replica for $1, and also assume its maintenance and operation, according to new board President Bill Miller.
“There were people that were kind of on the fence, and wanted to slow down a little bit,” Miller said of Tuesday’s meeting and another last week where the issue was discussed at length.
But Miller said he heard no objections when he took a voice vote at the meeting, which was held electronically to comply with the ongoing COVID-19 shelter-at-home order. In his resignation letter, Mock said he and other board members were excluded from the meeting held last week.
Miller said some board members wanted to take more time on the issue so they could make sure issues like city permits and site preparation details could be ironed out in advance. “So there’s some little things that have to be done,” he said.
But in the end, they agreed to approve the move now. The board action gives 180 days to complete the move, but includes the option to extend that time by another 180 days if necessary.
Miller said the move became a necessity after tour groups from Snake River cruises stopped visiting. Nez Perce County is also pursuing the construction of a new courthouse that could include the land where the Capitol replica sits.
Mock’s resignation letter said the site offered by the historical society is currently ill-suited for the Capitol replica, which has become a steady attraction for both tourists and locals over the past several years. But Miller said the historical society is able to pay for site improvements like new curbs, gutters and sidewalks within its existing means and some additional fundraising. Existing amenities — like boardwalks, a disabled access ramp and picket fencing — will be moved along with the main building, he added.
“We’re going to try to put it back together as it is now,” Miller said.
Mock also worried that since parts of the Capitol replica are built from reclaimed wood that it might not hold up to a move. But Miller said the old wood only makes up the exterior siding of the building, while the structure underneath is constructed with traditional stick framing methods. It sits on steel beams that are attached with hurricane straps, making the relocation relatively easy.
“It was designed that way so we could move it,” said Miller, who coordinated the initial construction about seven years ago. “That was the idea in the first place.”
The historical society recently purchased the future Capitol building site just east of its museum at 306 Third St. in Lewiston. No tours are planned this year unless the Alice Whitman Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution can step in to conduct them, Miller said.
The Mocks served as curators of the Capitol replica, positions they also resigned. John Mock estimated that 8,000 guests have taken interior tours of the building over the years, and more than 25,000 have stopped to have their pictures taken outside. He also said thousands of cars drove by the current Main Street location every day, while the new location will significantly lower that visibility.
Mock said a 50-year lease the Territorial Capitol board has with the city for the land is another reason to stay on the site. But City Manager Alan Nygaard reviewed the lease and said the terms allow either party to terminate the lease with 180 days notice.
Miller said attorneys for the historical society and the Territorial Capitol board will continue to work out the details of the sale and eventual move. He added the board will eventually disband, likely once the move is complete.
“We want to make sure everything proceeds as we want it to,” Miller said.
