Lewiston Kmart closing its doors

Gloria Higheagle found out the Lewiston Kmart was closing when she stopped by the store Friday to make a payment on some pants she had on layaway.
After being a customer for more than 20 years, she said she will miss Kmart, Lewiston’s last big-box general merchandise chain.
“I’m very disappointed,” said Higheagle, of Lewiston.
Higheagle was among hundreds of customers who learned Friday about Kmart’s coming withdrawal from Lewiston.
“After careful review, we have made the difficult, but necessary decision to close the Kmart store in Lewiston,” according to a statement issued Friday by Transformco, the parent company of Kmart and Sears.
A liquidation sale is scheduled to begin in the middle of September and the store is expected to close in December.
Transformco officials didn’t explain the reasons for shuttering their Lewiston location and offered few details about other potential closures.
The only other Idaho store that is closing is in Twin Falls, according to a Transformco spokesman, who stated he could only share information about stores in the region.
Other news outlets reported the closure of Kmarts in Marine City, Mich., and Lakeport, Calif., along with four Kmarts in the New Jersey towns of Wall, Trenton, Wayne and Somers Point. Those reports included statements from Transformco with wording similar to the statement the company made about the Lewiston store.
Kmart and Sears have been facing challenges for years. Transformco announced in early August that 26 Sears and Kmart stores would close in October.
Transformco was formed earlier this year when Sears emerged from bankruptcy. Eddie Lampert, who had been Sears CEO, “secured a roughly $5 billion deal using his hedge fund ... to buy the retailer’s assets out of court” and kept about 400 Sears and Kmarts open, according to an Aug. 7, post on CNBC’s website.
In spite of its financial troubles, Kmart had a number of loyal customers in the region.
Higheagle has fond memories surrounding shopping excursions to Lewiston’s Kmart.
Her grandchildren liked to ride a mechanical merry-go-round at the store. And she used to enjoy relaxing with an Icee at a food counter that Kmart once had, while other family members browsed.
Nick Van Kirk purchased laundry detergent and a shirt with a dinosaur on it for his son on Friday.
“We love Kmart so much,” he said. “Over the years, we’ve always used them. It’s close by. ... They have good prices. They have a big selection.”
Molly Severe had driven from her home in Cottonwood looking for composition books with graph paper, which her two grandsons need for school. Kmart didn’t have it and she wasn’t sure where else to look, especially with Lewiston’s Shopko gone.
Kmart has been a stop on monthly shopping trips to Lewiston.
“They have some nice clothes in there I can afford,” Severe said.
One customer who declined to give her name said she was very upset. Kmart is her pharmacy and after it closes, Albertsons will be the only other Lewiston retailer that’s a preferred provider for her insurance.
As difficult as Kmart’s departure will be for some, Karl Dye, president and CEO of Valley Vision, said he expects the community will be able to handle the impact of the loss of the store.
Kmart employees will be able to apply for 168 openings in the retail sector in Asotin and Nez Perce counties that include entry-level and supervisory positions.
While Lewiston has also lost Shopko, Tri-State Outfitters and the gift department of the Owl Pharmacy in the past year, a number of other Lewiston-Clarkston brick and mortar stores offer similar goods, he said.
Dye said he believes the closures were because of circumstances unique to the businesses, not part of an overall trend.
The Lewiston Kmart appeared to have been “on its last legs for a long time,” Dye said.
Shopko did well in Lewiston, but it fell victim to a national bankruptcy, he said.
Tri-State Outfitters continues its stores in Moscow, Coeur d’Alene and Moses Lake, where it faces less competition.
Two large Lewiston stores — Sportsman’s Warehouse and North 40 Outfitters — carry many of the items Tri-State did and are both within blocks of Tri-State’s former site.
The Owl maintained its pharmacy and expanded its home medical department because it is finding higher profit margins in that segment than it did for the home decor, fashion accessories and cards that were sold in its gift department, Dye said.
While Dye’s take is that Lewiston’s retail sector remains robust, the number of people it employs in Asotin and Nez Perce counties has diminished since a peak of 3,727 in 2008, said Kathryn Tacke, regional economist for the Idaho Department of Labor in Lewiston.
“This year, (that number) has fallen below its recession-caused low point of roughly 3,407 in 2011 and 2012,” she said in an email.
Severe has noticed what Tacke’s numbers describe.
“It’s kind of a shame,” she said. “Lewiston is losing a lot of the good stores.”
