The Lewiston City Council upped its contribution to the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport by $170,000, but attached some strings to the funds.
The additional money came after weeks of pleas from airport officials for more money to complete a list of projects they say will help make the troubled facility more competitive. One of the most expensive asks was for $100,000 to remodel the second floor of the airport terminal into additional passenger holding space in a bid to attract a new airline.
“We are in the fight of our lives for local air service,” airport board member Gary Peters told the council before it passed its final 2020 budget Monday night at the Lewiston City Library. “I strongly urge you to give us the tools we need to fix this.”
But councilors previously balked at funding that remodel request while the airport is only served by one carrier, SkyWest, after Alaska Air pulled out last year over low passenger numbers. So Councilor John Pernsteiner said he sat down with Mayor Mike Collins and City Manager Alan Nygaard over the last week to figure out a way to deliver the funds contingent on the recommendation of an airport consultant.
The $100,000 will be earmarked within the city’s building reserve fund, and will be released to the airport if the consultant deems the second-floor holding space is crucial to landing a new air carrier. But while Councilor Jim Kleeburg said he supported funding that item in the airport’s budget request, he strongly objected to using building reserves because it could delay the eventual construction of a new fire station in the Lewiston Orchards.
Kleeburg said the city should instead dip into economic development funds held in the Community Development Department. But other councilors have said that money needs to be left in place so a new grant writer the city is hiring will have matching funds to put forward when applying for grants.
The additional $170,000 will come on top of a $350,000 city allocation to the airport, bringing its total potential contribution to $520,000. In appealing for the extra funds, Nez Perce County Commissioner Don Beck reminded the council that the county is planning on allocating $581,000 to the facility.
Other items funded by the increase include $15,000 for an architect to confirm the cost of remodeling the second floor because some officials have questioned airport interim Manager Clarence “Bill” W. McKown’s estimate for the project. The increase also covers the city share of furnishings for the remodeled second floor; a conversion to paid parking; paying for the consultant; security enhancements; a webpage overhaul; crack sealing on a taxiway; a paint striper; and other improvements requested by the airport.
Councilors unanimously passed the city’s 2020 budget, which raises property taxes by 3 percent. The precise impact won’t be known until the county certifies property values later this year, but estimates show the increase will add between $3 and $4 per year to each $100,000 of taxable assessed value, according to Administrative Services Director Dan Marsh.
In other business, the council voted 6-1 for a 4.75 percent increase to solid waste fees and a new $2.10 per month “market adjustment” to defray the loss garbage contractor Sunshine Disposal is taking through its recycling program.
Councilor Bob Blakey’s motion to nix the $2.10 fee went down on a 1-6 vote, and he was the only one to vote against the overall motion. Pernsteiner said he supported the fee because an overwhelming majority of Lewiston residents who answered a survey question said they would favor paying extra if it meant the recycling program would continue unchanged.
The global market for bulk, mixed recyclables plummeted last year after China stopped taking shipments of the materials over high rates of contamination. Sunshine officials have said the fee will help the company stay competitive while it waits for other markets to emerge.
