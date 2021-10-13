A Lewiston firefighters makes his way out of a burned out doorway of a house on Burrell Avenue, which was damaged by a structure fire Tuesday morning. The only resident of the house was helped to safety by an off-duty Nez Perce County Sheriff’s deputy, who spotted the fire when driving by, according to a news release. The Lewiston Fire Department responded with three structural engines, three ambulances, four chief officers and one fire inspector, for a total of 20 personnel. The Clearwater Paper Fire Department also responded with one special response vehicle with two personnel as part of the Valley Auto Aid Agreement. No one was hurt in the fire, and two dogs were removed from the yard by Lewiston Police Department officers. The damage estimate for the house at 1440 Burrell Ave. is $100,000, according to the news release.

