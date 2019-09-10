Lewiston homeowners get green light for accessory apartments

All Lewiston homeowners can now add an accessory apartment to their property, an option that was previously only afforded to residents of Normal Hill.
And thanks to an amendment introduced by Councilor John Pernsteiner, those who add such an apartment can use it as a short-term rental. The draft of the ordinance banned that use since the new zoning code was designed to increase the city’s stock of affordable long-term housing.
“It does not incentivize the behavior to make them short-term rentals, nor does it exclude the ability to make them long-term rentals,” Pernsteiner said of his amendment, which passed 5-1 (Councilor Cari Miller was absent). “It merely provides the opportunity for the landowner to have either option with this accessory dwelling. The fact that we are allowing people to have these kinds of dwelling units built onto their property will increase housing stocks.”
Pernsteiner saw the ban as an infringement on private property rights. He also thought removing it wouldn’t dilute the intent of the ordinance because it would give homeowners another way to derive income from their property, thereby making it more affordable.
Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Schroeder cast the only vote against the amendment, arguing that property owners are still free to use their existing homes as short-term rentals, like those through Airbnb, the online company that serves as a marketplace for arranging and offering vacation rentals.
She also objected to the possible encouragement of short-term rentals in single-family residential neighborhoods as a safety issue because it would introduce transient populations. And Schroeder, a longtime member of the Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission, was loath to second-guess the commission after it voted 6-0 to approve the ordinance as drafted.
Councilor Bob Blakey added that accessory apartments have been a hot topic at recent Association of Idaho Cities meetings, where area with an abundance of short-term rentals are called “zombie neighborhoods” because they are dead during the week and come alive on the weekends. But Blakey said that phenomenon isn’t likely to hit Lewiston unless there is a significant uptick in tourism.
In other business, councilors heard from Community Development Director Laura Von Tersch that the city is working on a memorandum of understanding with Nez Perce County to loan city inspectors to perform mechanical building inspections for the county.
The county has been without a certified inspector since the previous person to hold the job left for a similar post in Pocatello. That has slowed or stopped some projects from moving forward while the new county inspector works on getting certified.
Von Tersch said the county will pay for the services, and local contractors will benefit because they will be able to proceed on their projects with proper inspections restored. She said the anticipated length of the agreement should not exceed six months.
The memorandum will be presented to the council at a future meeting.
