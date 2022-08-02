Property owners in certain zones will be getting letters in the coming weeks from the city of Lewiston asking if they will consider any of their holdings as potential sites for a homeless shelter.
That next step in grappling with the community’s homeless issue was identified Monday at a Lewiston City Council meeting.
“We have a path forward,” said Councilor Kassee Forsmann.
The zones targeted for the letters will be general commercial, regional commercial, light industrial and heavy industrial, where homeless shelters are allowed now with conditional use permits.
The criteria of who will receive letters is still being developed, but it may include owners of vacant or occupied buildings as well as those housing businesses or not-for-profit organizations, said Laura Von Tersch, Lewiston’s community development director.
The property owners willing to explore the request would be asked for basic information such as how much space they have and when it would be available.
The direction the council provided city of Lewiston staff followed a wide-ranging discussion.
The former Kmart, Safeway and Mr. Leon’s School of Hair Design Lewiston buildings surfaced as possibilities. But it’s not clear if the property owners have any interest.
In the case of Safeway, a provision involving homeless shelters in planned unit developments would have to be changed to make that an option, Von Tersch said.
Mr. Leon’s is surrounded by agencies such as Idaho Health and Welfare that offer services homeless individuals might need, as opposed to single-family residences, said Council President Hannah Liedkie.
That is unlike a proposal the council recently rejected by reversing a conditional use permit approved by the Lewiston Planning & Zoning Commission that would have allowed a 35-bed, low-barrier homeless shelter at 1332 G St. It was near many homes.
The shelter was a project of the LC Valley Adult Resource Center and would have provided a place for individuals to sleep as long as they met basic criteria such as not posing a threat to themselves or others.
More than one councilor supported talking with officials from Asotin County and the city of Clarkston about developing a homeless shelter in one of those jurisdictions, that might be in addition to whatever is created in Lewiston.