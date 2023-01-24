One person was taken to the hospital with second-degree burns on their lower extremities following a structure fire Monday morning that destroyed an east Lewiston home.

The cause of the fire at 0120 24th St. — just north of Main Street near Larry’s Food and Deli — isn’t yet known, according to the Lewiston Fire Department. The initial calls to 911 around 11 a.m. indicated an explosion was heard and the house was on fire, according to a fire department news release.

