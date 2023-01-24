Fire fighters work quickly to extinguish a house fire near 24th and Main Street on Monday that was allegedly caused by a propane tank explosion. Resident Jeffery Brogesen was home at the time and was able to rescue two dogs but could not confirm the locate of his cat and third dog. Brogesen suffered no physical injuries.
Jeffery Brogesen watches as the Lewiston Fire Department attempts to save his home Monday after an alleged propane tank explosion caused a fire near 24th and Main Street in Lewiston. Brogesen was able to save two of his dogs and escape without physical injury, but could not save his third dog and cat.
A firefighter sprays down the last of the flames at the scene of a house fire as the back is demolished to get to them Monday on 24th Street in east Lewiston.
Firefighters look on from the scene of a house fire Monday on 24th Street in east Lewiston.
Smoke seeps through the roof of a house fire Monday after an alleged propane tank explosion caused the residence to catch fire near 24th and Main Street in Lewiston.
Jeffery Brogesen watches as the Lewiston Fire Department attempts to save his home Monday after an alleged propane tank explosion caused a fire near 24th and Main Street in Lewiston. Brogesen was able to save two of his dogs and escape without physical injury, but could not save his third dog and cat.
One person was taken to the hospital with second-degree burns on their lower extremities following a structure fire Monday morning that destroyed an east Lewiston home.
The cause of the fire at 0120 24th St. — just north of Main Street near Larry’s Food and Deli — isn’t yet known, according to the Lewiston Fire Department. The initial calls to 911 around 11 a.m. indicated an explosion was heard and the house was on fire, according to a fire department news release.
“When the 911 call came, I looked out the window of my office and could see a black plume of smoke,” Lewiston Fire Chief Travis Myklebust said.
All people were out of the house when firefighters arrived. The person who was burned was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Because of the intensity of the fire and with all the occupants out of the house, crews fought the fire from the outside with large hose lines. Crews also called in a backhoe from the city street department to assist with spreading out debris outside the the house and opening a portion of the home so the fire could be knocked down, according to the news release.
The fire appears to have started in the rear of the structure, Myklebust said. But with extensive damage in the house and burned debris outside of it — and with investigators not yet able to speak with the person who was burned — no determination of the cause of the fire was made Monday, Myklebust said.
The Lewiston Fire Department was assisted by the Clarkston and Clearwater Paper fire departments. A total of 26 personnel responded; off-duty personnel were called back to the stations for additional staffing and they responded to four emergencies while crews were fighting the house fire, according to the news release.
The Red Cross was called in to help those who were living in the home, according to the news release.
The 24th Street area was part of the path where 3 million gallons of water rushed down the hillside following the failure of the High Reservoir on Wednesday. But the water didn’t flood the house that burned Monday, Myklebust said.