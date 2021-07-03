Lewiston’s streak of triple-digit days was extended to seven Friday — but just barely.
The temperature topped out at 100, and only for a short time in the late afternoon, according to the National Weather Service at Spokane. The daily record of 106 on July 2, 1924, wasn’t threatened.
The string of triple-digit temperatures started Saturday with a high of 103, followed by 107 Sunday, 112 Monday, 115 Tuesday, 113 Wednesday and 101 Thursday.
Lewiston’s all-time record for consecutive 100-degree days is 11, set in 1967, 1938 and 1897.
The National Weather Service forecast calls for triple-digit temperatures to continue through Sunday.
Personal legal fireworks and the public Fourth of July fireworks display at Sunnyside Park are allowed in Pullman this year.
During a special City Council meeting held Friday afternoon, Pullman City Attorney Laura McAloon clarified that the city did not have authority under state law to prohibit the discharge of fireworks this year.
In response, the City Council passed an ordinance change that would give the city’s fire chief authority to prohibit the discharge of fireworks during periods of extreme fire danger starting next year, the year delay required by state law.
Across the border, Moscow Fire Chief Brian Nickerson on Friday issued a ban on all fireworks within city limits, according to a news release from the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department.
Despite a Thursday announcement from the city that legal fireworks would be permissible, Nickerson said after monitoring weather, temperature and other factors over the last several days, changing conditions have made the ban necessary.
The Clearwater County Commission issued a fireworks ban Friday for unincorporated areas and areas outside of fire protection, according to a news release.