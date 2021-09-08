Lewiston High senior charged with rape

Police arrested a Lewiston High School senior on a charge of rape Saturday for allegedly forcing sex on a fellow teen at a Normal Hill movie party late last month.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans set a $10,000 bond Tuesday for Jasper L. Fisher, 18, of Lewiston. Evans appointed the Lewiston firm of Magyar, Rauch and Associates to represent Fisher and entered a plea of innocent on his behalf during a video arraignment from the county jail in North Lewiston.
According to an affidavit from Lewiston police, the alleged victim was at a residence on Glassway Street on Aug. 28 to hang out with friends and watch movies in a tent set up in the backyard. She told police that at one point during the visit, she went into a separate tent where Fisher was putting on a condom, felt threatened and tried to leave.
Fisher allegedly stopped her and said “nope,” according to the affidavit, then forced her into sex. She also told police she unsuccessfully tried to push Fisher off her during the alleged assault.
Fisher allegedly admitted to having sex with the girl during a subsequent interview with police, but said it was consensual. The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office requested a $50,000 bond in the case, but Evans set it at the lower amount. She also issued a no-contact order between Fisher and the alleged victim and set a Sept. 15 preliminary hearing in the case. If convicted, Fisher faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.