A Lewiston High School teacher was charged and sentenced with misdemeanor battery following an incident with a student in the spring.
James Rogers was cited April 25 at Lewiston High School by School Resource Officer Rob Massey. Massey said the incident was a simple battery with no injuries.
Lewiston School District Superintendent Lance Hansen said that Rogers is still employed at the school. He said that any additional disciplinary action from the Lewiston School Board by the school district would have been done in executive session at a meeting, which is closed to the public. Hansen said that there was an investigation into the incident and appropriate action was taken.
“The situation was safe moving forward,” he said.
Rogers was given a withheld judgment by Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert on Aug. 23. A withheld judgment means the court doesn’t convict a person for a crime following a guilty plea. However, the defendant can still receive punishment and, after it is completed, the case can be dismissed. If the defendant violates probation or the ordered punishment, the court can resentence the person up to the maximum penalty.
Seubert ordered Rogers to serve 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail and three months of supervised probation. He will also pay $471.90 in fees.