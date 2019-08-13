Lewiston High School construction ‘right on target’

The new Lewiston High School and the district’s new career technical education center remain on schedule to open for the 2020-21 school year.
Superintendent Bob Donaldson gave the school board a quick update at Monday’s meeting.
“We are right on target,” Donaldson said. “It’s really exciting to see it come together.”
The gymnasium on the east side of the campus located in the Lewiston Orchards is progressing without issue, as is the remainder of the 204,000-square-foot building. The gym has been painted, basketball hoops have been put in place and the wooden flooring will also soon be installed.
“It’s starting to look like a gym,” Donaldson said.
Work on the A. Neil DeAtley Career Technical Education Center northwest of the high school is also moving along, according to Donaldson. The masonry work is almost complete and the steel work on the front of the building will soon be underway.
During a tour of the grounds in June, Bryce Parker, the project manager with Beniton Construction, said the construction was just shy of 50 percent complete.
Work has begun on landscaping around the two buildings. Donaldson said the goal is to have the landscaping established by the start of winter.
Other board action included:
The school board approved draft levy rates for fiscal year 2020. The permanent levy was set at 88 cents per $1,000 in taxable value, the supplemental levy at $4.20 per $1,000 in taxable value and the construction bond was set at $1.30 per $1,000 in taxable value. The levy rates will be sent to the county for approval.
The board hired Richard Gayler as the varsity girls’ soccer coach at Lewiston High School. He most recently coached soccer in Moscow, Assistant Superintendent Lance Hansen said.
The board also approved bus routes, a crossing guard agreement and the district assessment calendar for the 2019-20 school year, which starts Aug. 21.
Tomtas may be contacted at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.