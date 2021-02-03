The Lewiston High School Music Department is selling singing valentines to be delivered to Lewiston-Clarkston Valley residents Feb. 12.
The singers will be masked and distanced for safety.
A singing valentine includes a rose, a personalized card and message to be delivered by a group singing a jazzy love song. Songs offered are “Cute,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Happy Together” and “You are my Sunshine.”
Valentines may be purchased for $8 for LHS students and $20 for people in Lewiston and Clarkston. Those interested may call the high school at (208) 748-3182 or email jaburke@lewistonschools.net.
There will be no deliveries to the elementary or middle schools this year. Singing valentines will only be delivered to LHS and community places where they can be safely received.
All proceeds benefit the Lewiston High Music Department. The deadline for purchase is Tuesday.