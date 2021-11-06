The city of Lewiston officials have released a timeline for changing the form of government.
Following Tuesday’s election, the city will switch from a council-manager to a mayor-council form of government. The election results were approved Thursday by the Nez Perce County commissioners.
The next step is for the Lewiston City Council to decide the start date of the mayor-council government, which is on the agenda for the meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. When that date is decided at the meeting, current Mayor Mike Collins will issue a proclamation with the day the form of government will change, along with the number of votes for and against Proposition 1.
The deadline for the switch is Jan. 16. The date that is decided will also be the council’s first meeting of the new year. At that meeting, outgoing city councilors will conclude the fiscal matters of the preceding year and then adjourn. The newly elected mayor and city councilors will be sworn into office and the council will elect a council president.
Dan Johnson will then serve as mayor and be the chief administrative official of the city. He can hire a city supervisor to advise and assist with city operations.
The full-time elected mayor position has a $80,000 salary and optional full benefits. The responsibilities include overseeing day-to-day operations; enforcing ordinances set by the council; hiring, supervising and terminating staff; presiding over City Council meetings; and serving as a voting member only to break a tie on the council.
For the City Council, those who received the top three vote totals in Tuesday’s election will serve four-year terms and the next three will have two-year terms. Hannah Liedkie, Kassee Forsmann and Kathy Schroeder all will serve a four-year term. Jim Kleeburg, Rick Tousley and Luke Blount will have two-year terms.