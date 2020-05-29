Jayce Medley has learned to remain positive in less than ideal situations.
As the now-18-year-old navigated the sometimes difficult social settings in high school, she also worked to manage her epilepsy.
She was diagnosed with the neurological disorder in the eighth grade.
“It was a big struggle to overcome, be able to go to school and stay focused,” Medley said. “I was under so much stress and went through several different diagnoses (before we figured it out.) But this year was the year everything finally started to be a lot better.”
After years of tinkering with medication levels, Medley was able to stabilize her condition during her senior year at Lewiston High School.
She will be one of 345 seniors from Lewiston and Tammany high schools who will graduate Saturday.
Medley plans to attend Lewis-Clark State College to become a medical receptionist. The field appeals to her “techie” side, as Medley said her two loves in life are technology and horses.
She has mixed feelings about graduating from high school, but is ready to take on her next challenge.
“I’m kind of scared, honestly, because I’ve had so many people around me helping me through life because of everything I’ve been through,” she said.
Growing up, Medley bounced back and forth between schools in Kamiah, Craigmont and Lewiston because her mother, a horse trainer, moved to where her clients were located. The experience was difficult, but it allowed Medley to build her communication skills.
She came back to the Lewiston School District for good in the seventh grade and made a core group of friends. Medley’s favorite part of high school was meeting new people and finding those she could trust.
“I’ve found that people can either judge you, or they can be there for you throughout it,” Medley said. “I’ve learned to always stay strong and positive no matter how bad you think it is, because in the end, it could always be worse.”
Like her fellow classmates, Medley’s senior year was cut short by school closures brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Although she didn’t get to say goodbye to everyone, she’ll have one last hurrah with the Class of 2020 during the graduation ceremony Saturday.
Medley will participate in the parade of graduates, which starts at 2:30 p.m. She’ll be in a car with her father, Corey Medley, her stepmom, Leslie, her mom, Robin Remacle, and her stepfather, Duane.
Her advice to others who struggle with challenges — medical or otherwise — is simple.
“It may be hard in the moment, but in the end you are still OK. You are alive, you have a chance to overcome something and if you are strong enough, you can do it.”
Lewiston Parade of Graduates
The Lewiston School District’s Parade of Graduates will begin at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Seniors from Lewiston and Tammany high schools will make their way from Lewis-Clark State College to the new high school under construction in the Lewiston Orchards. Each vehicle will be equipped with a placard naming the student.
Those watching the parade can tune their radios to KOZE-AM (950) to hear speeches. The parade will also later be streamed online at www.koze.com.