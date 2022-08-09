Nez Perce County commissioners hired a Lewiston firm Monday to oversee construction of the new courthouse.
The Kenaston-Leone & Keeble Group will be paid $89,040 to manage preconstruction details such as working with architects and engineers as the planning and design work is finalized, and then receive a construction management fee of 4.6% of what is estimated to be a $55 million project.
There will be a 15% charge for any change orders but changes that total more than $50,000 will have to go out for bid and Kenaston-Leone & Keeble Group will be paid a 4.6% fee based on the cost of the winning bid.
Commissioners unanimously approved the contract.
“I think we’ve donereally well in picking a good construction company here in the (Lewiston-Clarkston) Valley so we are excited about moving along,” said Commissioner Don Beck. “I think they’ll do a great job.”
“It’s a nice project for the valley and it looks like everything’s falling in line,” said Commissioner Doug Havens.
The design of the building and its financing are still being finalized. The three-story, 86,000-square-foot building will sit along Main Street between 12th and 13th streets, the location of the current courthouse. The old building will continue to be used during the 18 to 24 months the new courthouse is being built, but razed upon completion and converted to parking. The adjacent building, which until recently housed the county’s prosecutor’s office, will be demolished during construction.
The project will also include a building west of 12th Street and between Main and F streets that will house the county’s driver’s and motor vehicle licensing offices. Last week, the commission, the City of Lewiston, and Castellaw Kom Architects finalized paperwork allowing the county to acquire property necessary for the licensing building.
Lewiston will receive dedicated parking for city hall workers at the new complex and Castellaw Kom was paid $48,000 for its property, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office.