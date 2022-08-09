Nez Perce County commissioners hired a Lewiston firm Monday to oversee construction of the new courthouse.

The Kenaston-Leone & Keeble Group will be paid $89,040 to manage preconstruction details such as working with architects and engineers as the planning and design work is finalized, and then receive a construction management fee of 4.6% of what is estimated to be a $55 million project.

