Lewiston firefighters quickly doused a house fire on the 700 block of Seventh Avenue late Friday night.
According to a news release from Lewiston Fire Department battalion chief Erik Kelly, firefighters arrived at 319 Seventh Avenue at 11:53 p.m. and encountered heavy smoke coming from the house and could see flames in the interior. The residents had exited the home after smelling smoke and called 911.
The fire was knocked down in about 10 minutes but firefighters remained on scene for another hour to be sure the fire was out. Avista utilities responded to secure the power and natural gas to the residence.