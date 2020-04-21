Lewiston firefighter retires after 21 years

A Lewiston firefighter is retiring after 21 years of service to the community that began in 1999 as a reserve firefighter.
Lewiston Fire Engineer Mike Schmidt worked his final shift last Thursday, and his retirement became official Monday.
Schmidt was promoted to a full-time firefighter in April 2003, and he was promoted to the rank of engineer in April 2009.
“Mike has been a very good employee, who has given a lot to the fire department over his 21-year career,” Lewiston Fire Chief Travis Myklebust said. “He is going to be missed, but I am excited he is able to retire healthy and happy, which is a big goal of mine.”
During his career, Schmidt served as a paramedic, which meant he spent much of his time working on an ambulance for the department. Schmidt was also an active member of the North Central Idaho Regional Response Hazmat Team and served as a member of the Lewiston Fire Department’s wildland team.
Schmidt was instrumental in creating a revised Lewiston Fire Department map book for the department. He also helped teach maps and how to navigate addresses in the department’s coverage area during numerous reserve firefighter academies.
“Mike will be greatly missed, and his fire family wishes him the very best with his retirement,” Myklebust said.