The Lewiston Fire Department plans to conduct a fire station tour live on Facebook at 9:30 a.m. Monday.
The planned event will be the first time the department has conducted a tour using the social media app, Chief Travis Myklebust said.
“While the Lewiston Fire Department is not allowing community members into the fire stations due to the COVID-19 event, that is not going to stop us from bringing the fire station to you,” Myklebust said. “You will be able to see the inside of the station, fire engines, ambulances and even see firefighters in their gear.”
Fire Station 1 will be the site of the first-ever virtual tour. Myklebust said he wants to show the community that crews are in the stations, responding to calls and protecting the community.