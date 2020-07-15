Lewiston Fire Department names new captain

The Lewiston Fire Department promoted Willie Wicks to the rank of captain Tuesday.
Wicks was assigned to Station 4, near the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport. He began his career as a part-time reserve firefighter in 2001, and was promoted to a full-time firefighter in 2006 and engineer in 2013, Lewiston Fire Chief Travis Myklebust said.
Wicks has served as a paramedic since 2009 and as a member of the hazmat team for many years. He also serves as the department ice rescue instructor and has numerous certifications in technical rescue.
“Willie lives our mission and core values every day and will be an outstanding company officer for the department,” Myklebust said.