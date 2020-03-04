A refrigerator in the kitchen caused a house fire at the corner of 14th Street and Alder Avenue in Lewiston on Tuesday morning.
No one was in the home at the time of the fire and no one was injured during the short battle with the blaze. There was smoke and water damage throughout the home and heavy fire damage in the kitchen and living room. The damage to the home and contents is estimated at $150,000, Lewiston Fire Chief Travis Myklebust said.
Lewiston Fire Department crews were dispatched to the house fire at 10:46 a.m. to find heavy black smoke coming from the structure, and the wind was pushing the fire out of the rear of the structure toward a nearby home, Myklebust said.
Fire crews quickly attacked the fire with water hoses and had the fire under control within 12 minutes. There was no damage to neighboring homes, Myklebust said.
Twenty-three personnel responded to the blaze in four fire engines, three ambulances and a service truck. Fire crews were able to respond to the fire in four minutes as they were debriefing on a live fire training on the 600 block of Bryden Avenue.
The training, which took place Monday and Tuesday, included live fire training for the department to meet state training standards.
Fire crews also trained on incident command, forcible entry, hose line deployment and search and rescue at the training before the fire Tuesday morning.
All 16 firefighters on duty Tuesday were able to participate in the training Tuesday morning before the real fire at 3620 14th St., Myklebust said.
Wells may be contacted at mwells@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2275.