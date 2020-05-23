Lewiston fire captain retiring after 26 years

A 26-year veteran of the Lewiston Fire Department is retiring Monday.
Capt. Jeff Jenson began his career at the department as a reserve firefighter in May 1994.
Jenson was hired as a full-time firefighter in March 1997. In October 2010, he was promoted to engineer and two years later he was promoted to captain.
“Jeff will be greatly missed and his fire family wishes him the very best with his retirement,” Lewiston Fire Chief Travis Myklebust said.
During his career with the department, he has achieved the status of certified paramedic and worked for many years on an ambulance. He maintained his paramedic certification after he was promoted to a company officer position.