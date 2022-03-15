The city of Lewiston’s administrative services director, chief financial officer and city treasurer is leaving his position as part of a reorganization.
Dan Marsh’s last day will be March 31 after spending 25 years with the city of Lewiston. Under an employment separation and release agreement approved unanimously by the city council at its Monday meeting, Marsh will receive his salary along with medical and retirement benefits through the end of September.
His salary, Marsh said, is $140,000 annually, not including benefits.
The agreement also includes a release of legal claims in consideration of the payment Marsh is receiving.
Marsh, 62, said the mayor told him his position is being eliminated. Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson said he is the one who decided to reorganize city government and he is planning to create a new position, assistant to the mayor, that will be filled early next year.
The changes follow a shift to a new strong mayor form of government approved by Lewiston voters last fall that eliminated the position of city manager.
Marsh received a standing ovation from the city council and those attending the meeting. Johnson and members of the city council praised Marsh.
“You’re a good person and I love you and I love your family,” Johnson said. “I know we’ll continue to be friends throughout this. So, thank you for your service.”
Marsh did a phenomenal job and left the city in better shape than when he arrived, said Councilor Kathy Schroeder.
Another city councilor, Kassee Forsmann, said she appreciated how Marsh educated her on city processes when she took office in January.
Similarly, Marsh complimented Lewiston’s city staff and elected officials while noting what is happening is a “bitter pill to swallow” that wasn’t what he expected in the last 15 months of his career with the city.
“It’s going to be fine,” he said. “You’re in good hands. Life is full of twists and turns and this is just one of those.”
Marsh’s departure was announced late last week in a city of Lewiston news release that detailed his accomplishments such as being a founding member of the Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency that assists with improvements to vacant, underutilized and blighted land.
He founded the city’s self-insured medical health plan program for more than 300 city employees that saves taxpayers $100,000 annually, according to the news release.
“He has contributed countless hours to researching and developing programs that help the council and staff keep money in taxpayers’ wallets,” according to the news release.
In other business, the city council approved a resolution donating four parcels in front of city hall to Nez Perce County for its plans to build a new courthouse.
The motion passed in a split vote with councilors Jim Kleeburg and Luke Blount opposing it.
As part of the agreement, the county will donate a parcel on Idaho Street to the city of Lewiston in the future, reserve a certain number of parking spots for city employees and limit any construction on the land to a single story.
Council President Hannah Liedkie said the county’s plans will support the economic vitality of downtown Lewiston.
Blount requested the resolution be tabled in a motion that failed.
“I think we should get fair market value for this parcel,” he said. “We could use that money to fix some of these roads. That’s just one illustration.”
Forsmann noted that if the city sold the land to the county, citizens would still pay in some way.
“They’re going to pay county taxes and that’s probably going to come out of the budget somehow, so I don’t know if that really saves money by going that route,” she said.
