Close to 50 people gathered in downtown Lewiston on Tuesday evening to show their support of first responders.
Neena Hellickson, a 30-year-old mother of three, organized the event to let dispatchers, law enforcement, health care providers, the military and other emergency responders know “this community has their backs.”
“Law enforcement has been hit really hard lately,” Hellickson said. “We’re lucky here in the (Lewiston-Clarkston) Valley because most people support law enforcement, but it’s a critical time to come together. The division needs to end.”
The Clarkston woman said the national turmoil is taking a toll on everyone, and she would like all of the negativity to stop. People are split over masks, politics, defunding the police and other issues, she said.
“It hurts my heart,” Hellickson said. “I don’t want my kids to grow up with this. We’re supposed to be the land of the free, and the home of the brave, but it doesn’t feel very free right now.”
Because of the mask mandate in Washington, Hellickson opted to home-school her kids this year. Whenever she leaves her house, she carries a pink .38 revolver.
Hellickson said her late grandfather was a sheriff, and she hopes he would be proud of what she’s doing for law enforcement and first responders.
“I like to feel like I have blue blood running through me,” she said.
Many motorists honked their horns as they passed by the flag-waving crowd at Fifth and D streets. Most of the participants were wearing hats or shirts in support of President Donald Trump.
Bhanam Mozfari, 26, drove from Pullman to attend the rally. He is studying criminal justice at Washington State University and plans to become a police officer.
“I’m here to back the people who put their lives on the line every day to protect our community,” he said.
Wayne Stucker, a 60-year-old Clarkston resident, drew some laughs when he referenced the Lewiston Tribune, located near the event.
“I don’t think the Tribune will cover this,” Stucker told the crowd. “It doesn’t matter, because none of us will read it anyway.”
A booth selling Trump merchandise was doing a brisk business, as people lined the street to generate support for their cause. A barbecue for first responders is planned for 6 p.m. Friday at Pioneer Park.
Idaho state Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, said he attended the Tuesday night rally to show law enforcement he appreciates what they do.
“I totally support the people who are willing to give their lives to defend us,” Kingsley said.
Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, was also at the rally.
“I think police have been getting an unjustified bad rap around the country lately,” he said. “I am down here because I support our local police, sheriffs and state police. I know what it’s like to be a first responder, and I just want our police to know they are appreciated, and I respect the work they do very much.”
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2264. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.