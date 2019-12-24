A Lewiston couple is in Nez Perce County Jail for a domestic dispute and the unlawful possession of firearms by a felon.
Brandon S. Taylor, 37, was arrested Sunday morning by Lewiston Police after he was stabbed in the shoulder by his girlfriend, Sierra R. Jimmison, 30, who was also arrested for domestic battery.
While interviewing Jimmison, police learned Taylor was a convicted felon and could not legally possess the two hunting rifles they found in his truck. Taylor allowed police to search his vehicle, court documents said.
Jimmison stabbed Taylor in the shoulder with a 3-inch Old Timer knife while the two were in a prolonged argument near their residence on the 200 block of 15th Avenue in Lewiston, court documents said.
Taylor faces as much as five years in prison and a $5,000 fine if he is found guilty of being a felon illegally possessing firearms.
Jimmison faces as much as 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted of domestic battery.