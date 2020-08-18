Lewiston city councilors voted unanimously to utilize savings in the city’s employee health care trust to reduce a proposed 3 percent increase to property tax revenues to 2.34 percent Monday night.
City Administrative Services Director Dan Marsh told councilors that city staff was able to negotiate the expected increase in cost to fund the plan from 8 percent to 2 percent. The result is a savings of $180,000, with $149,000 in the general fund and $31,000 in utility funds.
Property taxes for residents who didn’t see an increase in their taxable assessed home values would have actually decreased under the initial 3 percent increase because of an estimated 6 percent increase in overall property values in Nez Perce County over last year.
City Councilor Kevin Kelly suggested lowering the increase to 2 percent by dipping into the city’s reserve funds. But that motion failed after it only drew support from Mayor Mike Collins and Councilor John Bradbury.
Other councilors, like John Pernsteiner, repeated that property taxes for many residents would still be lower with the 2.34 percent increase. And Pernsteiner said it would be a bad idea to raid the city’s rainy-day funds with a year of pandemic uncertainty ahead.
“I think it’s worth reiterating that we are cutting taxes here,” Pernsteiner said.
He also contested Bradbury’s contention that the city’s overall fiscal year 2021 budget proposal is “bloated,” instead calling it “conservative” because in the 40 areas where the city spends money, expenses in eight are lower than last year and 18 are flat.
Councilors did designate additional money to the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, which asked the city for a $550,000 hike to its 2021 budget. The council didn’t quite meet that mark, but approved Bradbury’s motion to allocate $200,000 to the airport’s maintenance and operations fund and $250,000 to its capital fund.
Blakey was the sole councilor to vote against that appropriation, largely because of the airport board’s plan to use much of its capital budget to develop the south side to attract hangar development. Blakey said the improvements should be paid for by the people who want to build the hangars.
Bradbury also attempted to slash funding out of several other areas of the city budget, including appropriations to economic development agencies Valley Vision and Visit Lewis Clark Valley; funding for water, wastewater and sanitation; funding for a new fire station in the Lewiston Orchards; and purchases of new city vehicles. But all his motions failed when no councilors offered to second them.
The only motion that did gain a second (from Kelly) was to eliminate cost-of-living wage increases for City Manager Alan Nygaard and the city’s department directors. But that ultimately failed on a 1-6 vote after Pernsteiner argued that their compensation was commensurate with the number of people they manage, their experience and their job duties.
“This is about connecting the salary with the responsibilities that they have,” he said.
The council will have one more chance to make changes to the $91 million proposed 2021 budget next Monday when they will consider a third and final reading of the budget ordinances and then final adoption.
In other business:
Councilors voted 6-1 (with Bradbury dissenting) for a 2 percent increase to wastewater fees and a 3 percent increase to sanitation fees. Public Works Director Chris Davies said the additional funding is necessary to execute the city’s master plans regarding those areas, like the replacement of undersized or aging sewer lines.
