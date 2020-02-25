The project to improve the intersection of 17th Street and 16th Avenue in Lewiston just won’t go away.
Construction at the busy junction has been complete for weeks, but the Lewiston City Council balked Monday night at additional engineering and inspection costs incurred when delays in getting materials to the site caused work to go 11 days over the planned 35 working days.
The city was already paying HDR Engineering $101,974 for its services on the $505,506, federally funded, state-administered project. But HDR added $18,994 to that bill for having its staff on site for those extra days. Most of the delay was because of the late arrival of traffic signal poles from the manufacturer in Texas, leading Councilor John Pernsteiner to ask why the city and state had to take the hit.
And Councilor John Bradbury questioned City Engineer Shawn Stubbers about the overall practice of hiring out testing and inspection to private firms, when he thought it would be more efficient to have enough engineers on staff to bring more testing and inspection in-house.
“I don’t disagree,” Stubbers said, noting that the city’s two inspectors were tied up with other projects during the intersection work.
Stubbers added that Public Works has a proposal to increase its engineering staff so it won’t have to hire outside consultants as often. Councilor Bob Blakey said he would understand if such outside contracts were used sparingly during busy construction periods, but agreed with Bradbury that the city should consider having greater testing and inspection capability in Public Works.
Councilors voted 7-0 to table its approval of the additional payment to their March 9 meeting so Public Works can provide more information on how HDR itemized its bill. And even though non-city funds would cover most of the charge, Pernsteiner said he found it “egregious” that the firm billed for almost 200 additional hours of work.
Most of the funding for the additional payment, $17,553, would come from federal appropriations distributed by the Idaho Transportation Department. The city’s share would be $1,390.
In other business:
Councilors unanimously approved a cost-sharing agreement with three private entities for future transportation improvements near the Tri-Partnership site that includes Community Park.
The city struck a previous agreement with the Lewiston School District and Lewis-Clark State College, which are building the new Lewiston High School and a technical education center on their portions of the site based on the amount of traffic each project will generate.
But All Saints Church has a new private school nearby, and RPL Development LLC (Canyon Crest subdivision) and DK Holdings LLC (Northeast Crossing subdivision) are building new homes in the area, adding to the projected traffic growth. Under terms of the agreement, All Saints will pay $76,800 for its school and the developers will pay $1,050 for each single-family home.
The single-family home fees will be adjusted each year for inflation.
A majority of the council rebuffed Bradbury’s request to discuss at an upcoming work session his proposal to hold a referendum on Lewiston’s city manager form of government. Bradbury made the proposal during his election campaign last year, stating his preference for the strong-mayor form of government employed by the vast majority of Idaho cities.
But Pernsteiner, Blakey, Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Schroeder and Councilor Cari Miller said they would prefer to have the discussion in the fall, after the busy budget season. Blakey noted that no one has been beating down his door asking for the city to change its form of government.
Councilors gave their consent to have Mayor Mike Collins sign a letter to District 6 legislators asking them to oppose three pending bills that would reduce sales and property tax revenues collected by the city. The bills would freeze property tax budgets for fiscal year 2021 and prohibit local governments from collecting the revenue generated by new construction and annexation, and give greater weight in the state formula to distribute sales taxes to areas experiencing rapid growth.
City officials estimated that the sales tax provision alone would cost Lewiston more than $1.2 million in revenue over five years.
