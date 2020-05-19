Lewiston council wary of proposed rate hikes

The city of Lewiston proposed a new round of utility rate increases to fund a slate of infrastructure projects, but some councilors were wary of putting additional costs on residents already burdened by the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I know we’ve got members of our community who are hurting,” Mayor Mike Collins said at Monday’s virtual work session. “So any time we talk about raising rates and those types of things, it twists in the gut a little bit to see the numbers and how it may affect real people.”
Councilor John Bradbury said he would outright oppose any increase to water rates, saying the taxpayers already went along with steep hikes to pay for the $42 million upgrade to the water treatment plant in East Lewiston. He said the rates will unfairly hit only about a third of the city’s residents since so many others are part of the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District, and more and more people will stop watering their landscaping if rates continue to climb.
But Councilor Cari Miller pointed out that the bonds voters approved for the water plant didn’t cover the city’s aging network of pipes. The long-planned series of rate increases are designed to tackle that issue incrementally over the long term.
As proposed by Public Works Director Chris Davies, water rates would increase by 5.25 percent, wastewater by 2 percent and sanitation 4.75 percent. The proposal contemplates the formation of a stormwater utility fee next year to fund improvements to that system.
The increase to water rates would trigger a public hearing since it is over 5 percent. But Davies said his department will likely hold hearings on all the rate increases to ensure the public has a chance to comment on each part of his proposal.
Councilor Bob Blakey said he is in favor of the rate increases because they will fund the modernization of city infrastructure that past city councils have been criticized for putting off too long. The current council would risk earning that same reputation if it makes the same bad decisions, Blakey said.
Councilor John Pernsteiner pointed out that last year Davies proposed a 4.75 percent water rate increase, and asked why the new proposal is higher. City Manager Alan Nygaard said the change is largely designed to help rebuild financial reserves in the water department, which haven’t been at sufficient levels in years. He also reminded the councilors that they enacted lower than recommended water rate increases last year, and now that ground has to be made up.
Bradbury said that if reserves in the water department are so important, the city should look at cutting other expenses rather than putting the cost on the ratepayers, many of whom have been affected by COVID-19.
In other business:
Councilors heard capital budget proposals from their department heads, but heard that some of the effort may be hamstrung by lower tax receipts from the state of Idaho. Administrative Services Director Dan Marsh said there are early estimates that state gas tax funds for local transportation projects may be down about 20 percent because of sharp reductions in driving during the pandemic lockdown.
Davies said that would mean less funding for projects like street preservation overlays. Marsh said the city is waiting for more information from the state on other budget impacts brought on by the pandemic. He is planning a presentation on the topic at the June 8 city council meeting, but doesn’t expect it to be all bad news.
“The initial numbers coming back from the state are not as depressing as we had thought,” Marsh said.
Councilors also heard about the city’s proposed participation in a national study of its wastewater for the presence of the coronavirus. Hundreds of other U.S. cities are also participating. The goal is to get advance warning of the spread of the virus by testing the city’s wastewater on a weekly basis for several months. Nygaard said that will give medical facilities advanced warning of any influx of patients.
The cost of the testing will be about $70,000, and Nygaard said it could be paid for through federal stimulus money being distributed by the state.
Community Development Director Laura Von Tersch proposed giving long-term care facilities, hospitals and other medical facilities a break on building permit fees for certain capital projects to help them deal with expenses generated by their responses to COVID-19. The city already grants $1 building permits to disabled access and energy efficiency projects, and Von Tersch said the same rate could be applied to certain permits for medical facilities.
