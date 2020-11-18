Faced with a surging coronavirus and an Idaho governor unwilling to follow the lead of his counterparts in surrounding states, the Lewiston City Council scheduled a special meeting Thursday afternoon to consider mandating face coverings in the city’s public places.
The meeting agenda states that the council will consider various options in response to the coronavirus pandemic, including advisory orders, mandatory orders, proclamations and resolutions. It doesn’t specifically mention an order regarding face masks or other coverings, but City Manager Alan Nygaard said that issue will be on the table.
He added that the city didn’t want to specifically mention masks and face coverings in the agenda so the council wouldn’t be boxed in, and could consider a full range of proposals. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, masks help deter the spread of the respiratory droplets that can easily transmit the virus. Several Idaho jurisdictions and municipalities, including Moscow, have enacted emergency mask orders.
Gov. Brad Little activated the Idaho National Guard last Friday in an effort to keep the state’s medical infrastructure from being overwhelmed by the onslaught of COVID-19 cases. But instead of issuing a statewide requirement for face coverings in public (as have the governors of Utah, Oregon, Washington, Montana and many other Western states), Little pleaded with Idahoans to mask up as a matter of personal responsibility.
That left the decision up to local authorities, leading to Thursday’s meeting at 3:15 p.m. in the Lewiston City Library at 411 D St., where the city council can consider a range of options. Councilors are expected to attend the meeting remotely, Nygaard said. They enacted a mask advisory order earlier this year, but an open meeting violation invalidated that measure.
The meeting agenda noted that Little also moved the state back to Stage 2 of his Idaho Rebounds plan, a level that restricts gatherings to 10 or fewer people. But Nygaard said there is an exemption in Little’s order for “political gatherings” that prevents the city from enforcing that limit. Still, the city is encouraging people to provide comments in advance, rather than attending in person to help maintain social distancing. Nygaard said Little’s order does allow the enforcement of social distances of 6 feet, and seating at the library will be arranged accordingly.
Comments may be submitted to City Clerk Kari Ravencroft at kravencroft@cityoflewiston.org, or by calling (208) 746-3676 and leaving a voicemail. Those who would like to have their comments read aloud during the meeting should include that request in their message, according to the city.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 178 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing its total to 4,355 cases. The number of deaths was unchanged at 35. The district reported 104 new cases in Nez Perce County, 34 in Latah County, 21 in Idaho County, 14 in Clearwater County and five in Lewis County.
Whitman County registered nine new positive COVID-19 test results, bringing its total to 2,076, according to public health officials. Three of the cases are currently hospitalized and all others are stable and self-isolating. Asotin County Public Health officials reported 11 new cases, for a total of 630 since the pandemic began. Three are currently hospitalized. Garfield County reported five new cases, for a total of 63 cases.
The Lewiston School District reported three new cases, including a student at Webster Elementary, a student at Sacajawea Middle School and a staff member who works in district operations. The district has registered a total of 144 cases since school began this fall, with 35 considered active as of Tuesday.
The city of Moscow announced Tuesday that it is moving all in-person services to phone, email or by appointment until further notice because of the state’s reversion to Stage 2 of the Idaho Rebounds plan. Those who require services are asked to contact city departments at the following numbers: Community Planning and Design: (208) 883-7022; Public Utilities and Services – Water: (208) 883-3122; Public Utilities and Services – Streets: (208) 883-7097; Utility Billing: (208) 883-7043; city administration and all other inquiries: (208) 883-7000; all emergencies: 911; nonemergency public safety concerns: (208) 882-COPS.
Moscow City Council meetings will be conducted as scheduled, according to a news release. With gatherings limited to 10 people under Little’s modified Stage 2 order, citizens attending the meetings will be staggered. City staff will be on-site to provide access to meetings in keeping with the gathering limitations.
The Idaho Foodbank announced a community food distribution for Moscow at 10 a.m. Friday at the city’s Joseph Street playfields at 1900 Joseph St. Each household will receive food boxes containing a variety of dairy, pre-cooked meat and produce items until food runs out. Food will be distributed via drive-through, and people are asked to remain in their vehicles and follow directional signs and flaggers.
The food distribution is sponsored in coordination with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. Household size and location information will be collected for data-tracking purposes, according to a news release.
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or at (208) 310-1901, ext. 2266.